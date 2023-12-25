Coburg - Senior rolls over with car and dies

An 88-year-old driver has overturned his car in Upper Franconia and died. According to the police, he left the highway 73 on Monday afternoon for unknown reasons. Near Grub am Forst (Coburg district), he hit an embankment next to the road. The car overturned and came to rest on its roof, they added. The fire department freed the trapped man. Shortly afterwards, the senior citizen died at the scene of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de