Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitytrafficbodily injurypolicetrack bedberlinfederal police

Senior pushed into the track bed: Police looking for perpetrators

After an 81-year-old man was pushed into the track bed during an argument at the S-Bahn station, the police are hoping to find clues about the perpetrator. The federal police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating dangerous bodily harm. According to them, the senior citizen suffered...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Federal police officers with their helmets. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Federal police officers with their helmets. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Berlin-Spandau - Senior pushed into the track bed: Police looking for perpetrators

After an 81-year-old man was pushed into the track bed during an argument at the S-Bahn station, the police are hoping to find clues about the perpetrator. The federal police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating dangerous bodily harm. According to them, the senior citizen suffered a laceration to his head in the incident last Saturday. Witnesses had rescued the man after a man had pushed him into the S-Bahn track at around 1.00 pm. The 81-year-old had previously got into an argument with the perpetrator and another man. Police officers were called and searched the area for the duo, but to no avail.

Statement from the Federal Police

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public