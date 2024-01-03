Berlin-Spandau - Senior pushed into the track bed: Police looking for perpetrators

After an 81-year-old man was pushed into the track bed during an argument at the S-Bahn station, the police are hoping to find clues about the perpetrator. The federal police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating dangerous bodily harm. According to them, the senior citizen suffered a laceration to his head in the incident last Saturday. Witnesses had rescued the man after a man had pushed him into the S-Bahn track at around 1.00 pm. The 81-year-old had previously got into an argument with the perpetrator and another man. Police officers were called and searched the area for the duo, but to no avail.

Statement from the Federal Police

Source: www.stern.de