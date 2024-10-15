Senior Iranian military leader resurfaces

After several days of uncertainty, a prominent Iranian military figure reemerged. The state-controlled media in Iran disseminated photographs and videos of Ismail Ghani attending a funeral service in Tehran for a fallen general, who was reportedly slain by Israel. Ghani holds the position of heading the supposed Quds Brigades, which is the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards. This role grants him significant influence.

As the chief officer of Iran's international military and espionage operations, Ghani took over this position in the year 2020 following the demise of his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, who perished in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq. Soleimani was known as the brains behind the so-called Resistance Axis, an alliance of militant organizations working against Israel.

In light of the Israeli bombings in Lebanon, whispers about Ghani's survival turned into a mystery nearly two weeks prior. Certain news outlets hypothesized that he had met his end in an airstrike on October 3rd. Alternatively, stories circulated claiming that his confidants were being questioned for suspected collaboration with Israel. However, Iranian state media refuted these accusations, asserting that Ghani remained in good health.

Upon returning to his duties, Ismail Ghani was spotted at a prominent location in Tehran, as he attended 'On the' anniversary ceremony of a revolutionary leader. As a show of strength, Ghani led a procession of Quds Brigades members, demonstrating their unwavering loyalty.

