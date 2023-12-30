Skip to content
Senior citizen hit by car and seriously injured

A 77-year-old woman was hit by a car and seriously injured while crossing a road in the Berlin district of Lichterfelde (Steglitz-Zehlendorf). A driver turned left from Woltmannweg onto Osdorfer Straße on Friday, according to the police on Saturday. According to initial findings, the...

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A 77-year-old woman was hit by a car and seriously injured while crossing a road in the Berlin district of Lichterfelde (Steglitz-Zehlendorf). A driver turned left from Woltmannweg onto Osdorfer Straße on Friday, according to the police on Saturday. According to initial findings, the 64-year-old is said to have overlooked the pedestrian and hit her with his car. The senior citizen was taken to hospital with several serious injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured. The police have begun investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de

