Senior citizen falls under truck and dies

A truck hits a 77-year-old woman in Upper Franconia. She is taken to hospital by helicopter. But the injuries are too severe.

A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital by helicopter after an accident with a truck. (symbolic image)

A 77-year-old woman was hit and killed by a truck in Oberfranken. The elderly woman reportedly stepped in front of the Lkw for unknown reasons on the premises of a waste disposal company in Bindlach (Landkreis Bayreuth), according to a police spokesperson. At the time, the 56-year-old truck driver had driven off and had seen the woman from the district of Bayreuth. The truck struck the senior woman and severely injured her. Emergency services attempted to revive her, but she was transported to a hospital via helicopter where she later died from her injuries.

