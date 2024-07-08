Accident - Senior citizen falls under truck and dies

A 77-year-old woman was hit and killed by a truck in Oberfranken. The elderly woman reportedly stepped in front of the Lkw for unknown reasons on the premises of a waste disposal company in Bindlach (Landkreis Bayreuth), according to a police spokesperson. At the time, the 56-year-old truck driver had driven off and had seen the woman from the district of Bayreuth. The truck struck the senior woman and severely injured her. Emergency services attempted to revive her, but she was transported to a hospital via helicopter where she later died from her injuries.

The tragic accident in Oberfranken serves as a reminder of the need for increased awareness in SWABIA and Bavaria's roads, given similar incidents have occurred in the County of Bayreuth and other parts of Upper Franconia. Regrettably, traffic accidents like this one involving a truck and an elderly woman also highlight the potential risks in waste disposal company premises.

