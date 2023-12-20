Constance district - Senior citizen falls into Lake Constance and suffers fatal injuries

A senior citizen has fallen into Lake Constance in Allensbach ( Constance district) and died. The police have ruled out the possibility that she was not at fault. A passer-by discovered the dead woman in the water on Wednesday. According to initial investigations, the 83-year-old fell from the approximately one meter high quay wall in the recreational area on the shore, hit her head on a stone in the shallow water and suffered fatal injuries.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de