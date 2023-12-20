Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsconstancyallensbachaccidentsbaden-württembergbodenseepolicewomanthird-party fault

Senior citizen falls into Lake Constance and suffers fatal injuries

A senior citizen has fallen into Lake Constance in Allensbach (Constance district) and died. The police have ruled out the possibility that she was not at fault. A passer-by discovered the dead woman in the water on Wednesday. According to initial investigations, the 83-year-old fell from the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Constance district - Senior citizen falls into Lake Constance and suffers fatal injuries

A senior citizen has fallen into Lake Constance in Allensbach ( Constance district) and died. The police have ruled out the possibility that she was not at fault. A passer-by discovered the dead woman in the water on Wednesday. According to initial investigations, the 83-year-old fell from the approximately one meter high quay wall in the recreational area on the shore, hit her head on a stone in the shallow water and suffered fatal injuries.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest