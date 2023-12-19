Mannheim - Senior citizen exposes con artist: suspects in custody

After a senior citizen in Mannheim uncovered a scam, a suspect has been remanded in custody. According to the police, fraudsters had already called the 73-year-old senior citizen on Monday, pretending to be police officers and instructing her to withdraw cash. The woman was then supposed to hand over the 13,000 euros and her jewelry to a woman collecting them. However, the senior citizen only apparently complied - and even instructed the bank employee to call the police. When a 25-year-old woman tried to collect the money and jewelry from the senior citizen, the police arrested her. She was brought before a magistrate on Tuesday and arrested.

