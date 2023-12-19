Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmannheimtrickstersjewelrypolicewomancriminalitybaden-württembergremand in custody

Senior citizen exposes con artist: suspects in custody

After a senior citizen in Mannheim uncovered a scam, a suspect has been remanded in custody. According to the police, fraudsters had already called the 73-year-old senior citizen on Monday, pretending to be police officers and instructing her to withdraw cash. The woman was then supposed to...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Mannheim - Senior citizen exposes con artist: suspects in custody

After a senior citizen in Mannheim uncovered a scam, a suspect has been remanded in custody. According to the police, fraudsters had already called the 73-year-old senior citizen on Monday, pretending to be police officers and instructing her to withdraw cash. The woman was then supposed to hand over the 13,000 euros and her jewelry to a woman collecting them. However, the senior citizen only apparently complied - and even instructed the bank employee to call the police. When a 25-year-old woman tried to collect the money and jewelry from the senior citizen, the police arrested her. She was brought before a magistrate on Tuesday and arrested.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest