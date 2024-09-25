Senators unanimously endorse legislation ensuring equal degree of Secret Service security for Trump, Biden, and Harris.

Republican Senator Rick Scott from Florida introduced the bill to the Senate just a few days after it had been unanimously approved in the House, with a score of 405-0. The bill is now waiting for President Biden's signature.

Scott stated, "By passing this act with the Senate's unanimous approval, we're sending a strong message to the public and the global community that we won't turn a blind eye to these threats, which are essentially an assault on our democratic system, and have understandably left many stunned."

Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut choose not to voice any objections, although he mentioned that he's unsure if the bill will alter the Secret Service's method of evaluating threats.

"Let's push this legislation through," Murphy suggested. "I don't believe it resolves the issue; let's allocate the extra funds so that the Secret Service has all the necessary resources, and then let's sit down for a broader discussion on why we've seen an increase in political violence, and what further steps Republicans and Democrats can take together."

The Secret Service is currently under investigation by Congress, following two apparent assassination attempts on former President Trump. The first attempt occurred on July 13 at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, while the second took place on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

In the wake of the first attempt, the Secret Service enhanced their security measures for Trump, as stated by Ronald Rowe Jr., who was serving as the Acting Director of the US Secret Service at the time of the second incident.

Rowe also mentioned that President Biden requested the highest level of protection for both Trump and Vice President Harris following the first attempted assassination, and these measures were duly implemented.

Congress is considering providing additional funds to the Secret Service as part of its efforts to keep the government functioning before the September 30 deadline. An extra $231 million for the Secret Service is included in the continuing resolution that could be put to a vote in the House as early as Wednesday.

The report was contributed to by CNN's Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, and Haley Talbot.

The bill, aimed at enhancing security against political threats, was a bipartisan effort, demonstrating the seriousness of politics-related violence in the United States. Despite having reservations about its impact on threat evaluation methods, Senator Murphy supported the legislation's passage.

Read also: