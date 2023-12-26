Technology - Senator for Culture Chialo wants to promote AI in culture

Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo wants to better explore the opportunities and limits of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in culture. "AI has basically played no role in Berlin's cultural policy to date. We are planning an AI conference together with re:publica next year," the CDU politician told the dpa news agency in Berlin. re:publica is a festival for the digital society and sees itself as the largest conference of its kind in Europe.

Chialo sees a need for action for culture. "Because it is important for us not only to ask the pressing questions, but also to answer them. What does artificial intelligence mean? What role does it play for culture? In terms of legal, economic and ethical aspects. And what does it mean for the future?" he said. "We want to be able to think about this major topic and perhaps play a pioneering role."

Cultural Administration Berlin re:publica

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de