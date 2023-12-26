Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsartificial intelligencecduturn of the yearberlintechnologyCulturegermanyeuropecultural policyfestival

Senator for Culture Chialo wants to promote AI in culture

Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo wants to better explore the opportunities and limits of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in culture. "AI has basically played no role in Berlin's cultural policy to date. We are planning an AI conference together with re:publica next year," the CDU...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo speaks during a dpa interview. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo speaks during a dpa interview. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Technology - Senator for Culture Chialo wants to promote AI in culture

Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo wants to better explore the opportunities and limits of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in culture. "AI has basically played no role in Berlin's cultural policy to date. We are planning an AI conference together with re:publica next year," the CDU politician told the dpa news agency in Berlin. re:publica is a festival for the digital society and sees itself as the largest conference of its kind in Europe.

Chialo sees a need for action for culture. "Because it is important for us not only to ask the pressing questions, but also to answer them. What does artificial intelligence mean? What role does it play for culture? In terms of legal, economic and ethical aspects. And what does it mean for the future?" he said. "We want to be able to think about this major topic and perhaps play a pioneering role."

Cultural Administration Berlin re:publica

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Blue lights shine on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Six-figure damage after fire in warehouse

A fire in a warehouse in Wurzen (Leipzig district) caused extensive damage at the beginning of the week. No one was injured. As the police announced on Tuesday, the fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the district of Kühren. According to initial findings, several pallets of packaging material...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

Blue lights shine on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Six-figure damage after fire in warehouse

A fire in a warehouse in Wurzen (Leipzig district) caused extensive damage at the beginning of the week. No one was injured. As the police announced on Tuesday, the fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the district of Kühren. According to initial findings, several pallets of packaging material...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public