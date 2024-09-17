Senate set to reconsider IVF legislation under Democratic urging, aiming to influence Republicans during pre-election period.

Senate Democrats are bringing back the bill for another round on the floor, following Republican obstructions that prevented its progression in June. The GOP is predicted to hinder the bill's progress once more.

Republicans have raised concerns over the Democratic-led bill, labeling it as excessive encroachment and a political stunt. However, GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted in favor of advancing the bill in June.

This vote forms part of a broader movement by Senate Democrats to distinguish their stance on reproductive healthcare from the Republicans as the 2024 elections draw nearer.

Moreover, the vote will put Republicans in an uncomfortable position after Donald Trump, the GOP's presidential nominee, stated his intention to implement a policy requiring either the government or insurance companies to cover IVF treatments if he were to win the election. Democrats have questioned the legitimacy of this proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer advocated for Republican support to advance the IVF bill on Monday.

"We're getting used to the same old, worn-out, and unconvincing excuses from our Republican colleagues looking for a way to vote against IVF protections," said Schumer. "To my Republican colleagues, if you genuinely support IVF, then vote for a bill that actually protects IVF according to the law. Republicans cannot claim to be family-oriented while subsequently voting against IVF protection bills."

Senate Republican Whip John Thune was inquired if Trump's IVF coverage comments complicated matters for GOP senators when voting on the bill.

"I don't know of any Republicans who are opposed to IVF," Thune said. "The mandate aspect is a complicated issue due to its impact on insurance costs, among other things."

Thune referred to Schumer's move as a "show vote" and anticipates "a lively discussion" within the Republican conference.

The Senate will consider the Right to IVF Act, which aims to establish a legal right to receive IVF treatment and permit doctors to provide such treatment, effectively overriding any restrictions at the state level.

The bill intends to make IVF treatment more affordable by mandating coverage for fertility therapies under employer-sponsored insurance and certain public insurance plans, as well as expand US military service members and veterans' health care to cover IVF treatments.

IVF legislation was introduced by Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois in conjunction with Patty Murray of Washington state and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

IVF garnered national attention after Alabama's Supreme Court ruled, for the first time, that frozen embryos are considered children, making those who destroy them liable for wrongful death. This decision, according to reproductive rights advocates, may have a chilling effect on infertility treatments.

While the state legislature moved to protect IVF in response to the ruling, Democrats argue that this is just one example of the threat to reproductive healthcare across the nation.

Republican alternatives

Senate Republicans have presented alternative proposals relating to IVF.

GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida attempted to pass a bill aimed at making IVF more affordable by unanimous consent on the floor on Monday. However, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon blocked the attempt, encouraging support for the Democrats' bill during Tuesday's vote.

The House version of Scott's bill, sponsored by GOP Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida, does not match the Democrats' plan to broaden IVF coverage, but it doubles the contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts and separates those accounts from high-deductible insurance plans to make the procedure more affordable.

Another Senate GOP bill, the IVF Protection Act, was introduced earlier this year by Sens. Katie Britt and Ted Cruz. However, Democrats have criticized its language for leaving room for future restrictions, despite its inclusion of a provision stating that states prohibiting IVF access would not be eligible for Medicaid funding.

The ongoing debates surrounding the Democratic-led IVF bill have been labeled as political maneuvers by the Republican party. They argue that the bill encroaches excessively on certain aspects, but GOP Senators Murkowski and Collins still supported its advancement in June.

The Republican strategy to obstruct the IVF bill's progression is expected to continue, echoing their actions in June that hindered its progress.

