According to the Senate, Berlin needs approximately 222,000 new living spaces by 2040. Senator Christian Gaebler (SPD) for Urban Development stated this on Tuesday, mentioning that the necessary land is available, but it needs to be utilized properly. An extra reservation of land for 50,000 units is essential for future security, yet the location hasn't been determined yet. Consequently, the discussion about potential housing spots in areas like Tempelhof or other urban wastelands remains relevant in the mid and long term.

The Senate has approved the Urban Development Plan Housing 2040 and the Urban Development Plan Economy 2040, which outline how land demands for housing, industries, and businesses can be balanced.

Gaebler shared the breakdown of the required apartments: There's a current deficit of 137,000 units, and 85,000 more are needed due to demographic growth. Around half of these flats should focus on public benefit – in public housing companies, cooperatives, or other socially-oriented forms, as explained by the SPD politician.

The Urban Development Plan Housing has identified a total of 24 new city districts. Several of these are under construction or in the planning stages. Gaebler cited Europacity and Stadtgut Hellersdorf as two almost complete projects. Additionally, other projects such as Stadteingang West or TXL Nord have been added as new city districts.

Detailed plans already exist for the so-called Schumacher Quarter, which could potentially house 5,000 residents. The Senate authorized the construction plan for the first phase with 810 units, which is set to commence later in summer 2026.

In addition, Economy Senator Franziska Giffey (SPD) discussed the land requirements for industries and businesses, which she believes can be covered: A projected demand of 640 hectares by 2040 – roughly 40 hectares annually – faces a possible 1,240 hectares. However, only around 330 hectares can be put to immediate use, with only a portion of it in state ownership. "This is enough to cater to the land demand for around three years." Further potentials need to be harnessed and used efficiently.

Giffey emphasized the growing commercial rents and land prices, expressing the need for affordable land to keep businesses in the city and prevent them from relocating to surrounding areas, including the loss of trade taxes.

