Enhanced Financial Plan for the Fiscal Years 2025-2026 - Senate Proposed Record-Breaking Budget for Citizenship Matters

The government of Hamburg's red-and-green coalition has presented its proposed budget for the following two years to the city council, totaling an unprecedented 43.8 billion euros. According to Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD), the twin budget calls for 10.7 billion euros in expenses for 2025, and a projected 11.7 billion euros for 2026. This marks an increase in investments to a staggering six billion euros for both years.

In defense of the twin budget, Dressel emphasized, "This budget ensures both the sustainability and essential services of the city during difficult times." The Senate continues to prioritize investments in key areas such as education, security, housing construction, innovation and science, mobility, and climate protection.

Critics from the opposition have voiced concerns, including the 18% rise in overall expenditure compared to the present twin budget 2023/2024 and what they perceive as excessive global savings, resulting in blanket cost-cutting measures imposed on local authorities.

The draft budget will now be under scrutiny by the specialist committees of the city council in the approaching weeks. Budget discussions and the subsequent resolution are scheduled for the week before Christmas, culminating in a three-day nut-cracking session at the plenary.

