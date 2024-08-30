- Senate education figure received an abundance of sweets for school commencement

Berlin's Education Senator, Katharina Günther-Wünsch, has some fond reminiscences of her initial school days, specifically the sugary ones. "It was like a massive family get-together, I was swamped with sweets," the CDU politician shared with the German Press Agency just before the commencement of school for Berlin's first-graders on Saturday. "And it was nothing but sweets inside."

She can still dig up photos from those days in Dresden, the senator reminisced. "They depict me in my children's room, buried under a mountain of sweets. I'd emptied all the candy bags around me, it was quite a sight." The stash lasted for quite some time.

Günther-Wünsch is particularly mindful of the contents of that candy bag. "We had West German relatives, and they'd sent a candy box too," she depicted. "So I had treats like Snickers and Milky Way in my candy box, which was unheard of back then. And I could pick one every day to carry in my lunch box."

Günther-Wünsch added: "Obviously, I ensure now that my kids find fruits or veggies in their lunch boxes. But kids have varied tastes."

She undeniably recalls the school induction as an unprecedented high, the politician revealed. "It was a grand event, a fresh start to life. I remember it vividly even as a little 6-year-old."

The senator often shares these nostalgic stories with her own children, expressing, "I can't help but think back to my own school days as a child and the joy I felt during those events."

Günther-Wünsch's children have also witnessed her fondness for sweets, as she often mentions, "Every now and then, I still keep a small stash of chocolates or candies in the house, just like how I used to as a child."

Read also: