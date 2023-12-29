"Bares for Rares" - Seller wants 10,000 euros for his painting - and gets a double rebuff

Before entering the expert room of"Bares für Rares", Mauro Felice Müller expresses a pious wish: the 44-year-old industrial mechanic from Erkrath would be delighted if his painting found a lover.

However, this undertaking will prove to be complicated in the course of the show. Colmar Schulte-Goltz is very complimentary about the work of art. It is a small-format cabinet painting, explains the expert, which is also a panel painting: the painter has applied oil to a wooden panel. In this case, it is mahogany wood.

"Bares for Rares": Horst Lichter has to hold on tight

The painting dates from 1861, and Schulte-Goltz identifies the Belgian-born painter Léon Marie Constant Dansaert as the artist. He painted scenes set in a time 100 years before his own life, in other words from the 18th century. "A very unusual thing, but typical of the 19th century," summarizes the expert.

Up to this point, the conversation has gone without any major surprises. But then presenter Horst Lichter asks the seller for his asking price. Referring to an expert opinion, Müller quotes 10,000 euros. "Old Swede!" exclaims Lichter in astonishment. "Good thing I'm standing on the corner and holding on tight."

Colmar Schulte-Goltz also looks a little surprised. He asks about the report in question. It was from 1982, explains Mauro Felice Müller, and estimated the value of the painting at DM 5,000. Taking inflation into account, the seller has arrived at the five-figure euro figure.

The expertise brings a cold shower

However, the expert is quick to put him off: the Romantic wave had reached its peak in 1982. At that time, many old things were highly valued in Germany. However, the market situation has changed and the current value is only 1500 to 2000 euros.

Müller has to swallow for a moment, but he is prepared to lower his high expectations. He would also sell his painting for 1500 euros. But he first has to get this sum in the dealer's room.

The auction gets off to a slow start: Fabian Kahl starts with 300 euros, Sarah Schreiber raises it directly to 400 euros, but then it only continues in small steps. At 700 euros, Schreiber asks the seller for his expertise. When Müller makes it clear that he is not prepared to sell for less than 1500 euros, the auction comes to an unsuccessful end.

"It will be taken home again and will find its old place," says the seller afterwards, somewhat resignedly.

