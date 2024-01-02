Bundesliga 2 - Selimbegovic leads Hansa Rostock training for the first time

Hansa Rostock has begun preparations for the second half of the 2nd Bundesliga season with its new coach Mersad Selimbegovic. On Tuesday afternoon, the 41-year-old welcomed the professionals to the training pitch for his first session as coach of the Baltic Sea club. Rostock, currently 16th in the table, are aiming to avoid relegation with Selimbegovic.

In mid-December, the Hanseatic club reacted to the tense sporting situation by parting ways with coach Alois Schwartz. Junior sporting director Uwe Speidel took over the team as interim coach, but was unable to bring about any improvement in his only match in the 3-0 defeat in Paderborn, which was overshadowed by rioting. On December 18, Rostock presented Schwartz's successor Selimbegovic. The 41-year-old had worked at Jahn Regensburg for a long time and knows the 2nd division well.

Hansa will kick off the second half of the season on January 20 (1:00 p.m./Sky) with an away match at 1. FC Nürnberg. Prior to this, a training camp will lay the foundations for a successful second half of the season. On Thursday, the Hanseatic team will travel to Turkey. Two test matches will be played there - against Borussia Dortmund II (January 6) and the Austrian Bundesliga team Linzer ASK (January 10). The final endurance test will take place on January 13 (1 p.m.) at the Ostseestadion at home. The match against third-division side VfB Lübeck will not be open to the public.

Source: www.stern.de