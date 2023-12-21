Skip to content
Selig musicians celebrate Christmas in very different ways

For some, Christmas is an exuberant celebration of family, while others seek peace and quiet during this time. The musicians from Selig are no different, as they revealed to dpa.

The Hamburg band Selig with Stephan Eggert (l-r), Jan Plewka, Christian Neander and Leo Schmidthals.
The Hamburg band Selig with Stephan Eggert (l-r), Jan Plewka, Christian Neander and Leo Schmidthals in a photo.aussiedlerbote.de

From a big party to going all out - immediately after the end of their "Und endlich Unendlich" anniversary tour, the four musicians from the Hamburg band Selig have very different plans for the holidays. Guitarist Christian Neander (55) now appreciates the value of Christmas: "I never understood the concept of Christmas until I had a child who was totally happy. For me, Christmas means pausing for a moment. New Year's Eve, on the other hand, I think is overrated."

For drummer Stephan Eggert (56), the place is packed: "For me, Christmas Eve is like New Year's Eve brought forward, because we traditionally have a lot of people coming over and then we dance." Bassist Lenard Schmidthals (54), on the other hand, relaxes between the years: "I think the time between Christmas and New Year's Eve is great for reflecting on what's been going on this year. And there's this lovely song we wrote about New Year's Eve: "From Eternity to Eternity".

And frontman Jan Plewka (52) makes plans every year: "I think Christmas is really great for the family. But for me personally, New Year's Eve is important. I make a resolution every year and a lot of it has already worked out, like quitting smoking. My wish for 2024 is to be in the moment for a year, to live in the moment." The band formed 30 years ago.

Source: www.stern.de

