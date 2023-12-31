Letting go of the old and starting anew - Self-reflection: 15 questions we should ask ourselves at the turn of the year

Just a few more days and 2023 will turn into 2024. As the new year approaches, many of us feel a sense of optimism. This is when we become reflective and review the past few months. And a lot can happen in twelve months, as we should have more than realized this year at the latest. But it's not just world events that are constantly evolving; we ourselves also change with every year that passes.

Looking back over the past few months and reflecting on developments to find out where we stand is therefore more than useful to start the next year with a good feeling. The good thing about self-reflection is that there is no right or wrong. It's more about honestly questioning yourself and your actions. Many people still find it difficult to ask themselves the right questions. If you feel the same way, we have a few ideas for you to reflect on at the turn of the year:

How would I describe this year in one sentence? What were my five highlights this year? Which people have shaped my year - and why? What am I particularly grateful for this year? What did I do for the first time this year? What would I like to have done for the last time this year? What challenges did I successfully overcome this year? What new things have I learned this year? What or who have I said goodbye to this year? What do I regret not having done this year? What has particularly surprised me this year? What qualities do I want to take with me into next year - and what not? What goals have I achieved - and what new goals have I set myself? Which people/books/movies have particularly influenced me? Am I happy with the life I am currently leading?

By the way: regular self-reflection can demonstrably enrich our lives. Those who regularly question themselves, their thoughts and feelings and their actions not only make better decisions, but can also communicate and enforce their values, boundaries and needs more clearly and pursue their goals and dreams more purposefully - because they know them.

