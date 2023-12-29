Selenskyj: Ukraine hit with more than a hundred missiles in Russian attack

Moscow had used "almost all types of weapons", Selensky explained. These included Kinschal hypersonic missiles, S-300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones. Strategic bombers had fired air-to-ground cruise missiles, he added.

Most of the missiles had been repelled by the Ukrainian army, the President said. For its part, the Ukrainian air force claimed to have destroyed 114 of 158 drones and missiles launched by Russia.

According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, five people were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region alone. A further two people were killed in Odessa and in the capital Kiev. The local authorities also counted numerous injured in these two cities as well as in Kharkiv.

In its daily situation report, the Russian army stated that it had carried out "50 group attacks and one massive attack" between December 23 and 29. "All targets" had been hit. It also stated that the attacks were aimed at military facilities.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, spoke of a "hate-filled wave of attacks on residential areas in Ukraine". The attacks were "another unacceptable example of the horrific reality" facing the Ukrainian people, which has made 2023 "another year of enormous suffering", Brown said in the short message service X (formerly Twitter).

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de