Selenskyj thanks for new US military aid and calls for further support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked the USA for releasing the last military aid for his country for the time being.

"I thank President Joe Biden, Congress and the American people," Selensky wrote on Thursday in the online service X, formerly known as Twitter. The aid package covers Ukraine's "most urgent needs", but his country is still dependent on help from the USA in the war against Russia.

On Wednesday, the USA released its last military aid for the time being for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, amounting to 250 million dollars (a good 226 million euros). The US State Department announced that the last aid package this year included air defense and artillery ammunition. An agreement on new aid for Ukraine from next year onwards had recently failed due to resistance from the opposition Republicans in the US Congress.

Selensky explained that US aid was essential for Ukraine to defend itself against "terror and aggression". "In order to defend freedom and security in Ukraine, in Europe, but also in the United States, we must continue to react firmly and decisively to Russian aggression," the President warned.

Washington has so far been Ukraine's most important supporter in the war against Russia. A long-term US failure would have serious consequences for Kiev. The western allies of the USA and Ukraine are therefore looking to Washington with great concern.

