Selenskyj: Russia fires more than a hundred missiles at Ukraine

Moscow had used "almost all types of weapons", Selensky explained. These included Kinschal hypersonic missiles, S-300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones, the Ukrainian president listed. Strategic bombers had fired air-to-ground cruise missiles, he added. Most of the missiles had been repelled by the Ukrainian army.

For its part, the Ukrainian air force claimed to have destroyed 114 of 158 drones and missiles launched by Russia.

Klymenko stated that five people had been killed in the attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region alone. Two more people were killed in Odessa, two in Kiev and one each in Lviv, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv.

The governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhiy Lysak, said that almost 15 people had been injured in the region. According to local authorities, numerous people were injured in the capital Kiev and in Odessa. According to the authorities, eight people were injured in the city of Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, spoke of a "hate-filled wave of attacks on residential areas in Ukraine". The attacks are "another unacceptable example of the terrible reality" facing the Ukrainian people, which has made 2023 "another year of enormous suffering", Brown said on X.

Source: www.stern.de