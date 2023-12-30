Selensky shows himself in the embattled city of Avdiivka

Ukraine is experiencing the heaviest air strikes since the start of the war. On the ground, Avdiivka is at the center of the fighting. Now President Zelensky is paying a surprise visit to the city in the Donetsk region.

Following the heavy Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi paid a surprise visit to soldiers on the front line. He appeared unannounced in the town of Avdiivka, which is surrounded on three sides, and paid tribute to the soldiers. "Avdiivka, I visited the positions of the 110th mechanized brigade," Selensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

A video showed the Ukrainian president in front of a town sign with the town's name, handing out medals to soldiers. "This is one of the most dangerous areas on the front line," Selensky added. He personally thanked the soldiers for their commitment and spoke with their superiors about the defense situation and the needs of the armed forces.

The city in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk is fiercely contested. Russia is attempting to take it with heavy losses. The city was also the focus of hostilities on Friday - a total of 31 battles were reported on the entire front, a comparatively low number.

Battles in and around Avdiivka

According to the evening situation report, there were three battles in Avdiivka itself and a further ten battles in the immediate vicinity. Another focal point was the Ukrainian bridgehead on the southern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region in the south. Russian troops tried unsuccessfully nine times to drive the Ukrainians out of their positions there.

Russia had previously launched the heaviest air attack on Ukraine - with almost 160 missiles, cruise missiles and drones of various types. According to official figures, around 30 people were killed.

Biden appeals to the US Congress

In view of the unprecedented Russian air strikes against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to approve further funding for Kiev. "There is far more at stake in this fight than just Ukraine," he warned. "It affects the entire NATO alliance, the security of Europe and the future of transatlantic relations."

With its military assistance, the USA has helped to save many lives, he emphasizes. "But if Congress does not act urgently in the new year, we will not be able to continue to provide the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must act, and without further delay."

Great Britain assured Ukraine of further weapons. Hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles will be delivered to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, writes British Defense Minister Grant Shapps on X. According to his department, this involves 200 missiles. In the face of Russian "barbarism", the delivery is a clear message that the United Kingdom wants to continue to support Ukraine without reservation, Shapps emphasizes.

Source: www.ntv.de