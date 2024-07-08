Situation at a glance - Selensky receives new ministers from London and The Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed several ministers of the new British and Dutch governments in Odessa. "I have informed them about the situation on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address. He announced "further strengthening" of the Ukrainian Navy with support from the two countries.

Currently, the Ukrainian Navy only has a few smaller units. Ukraine is set to receive two used mine hunter boats from the Netherlands next year. Whether the ships will receive permission to pass through the Bosporus from Turkish authorities due to the war is unknown.

New Patriot-System for Ukraine

The Ukraine, which is under constant Russian air raids, is receiving a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed this during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Counselor Dmytro Kuleba, according to the UNIAN agency. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be made available. A specific delivery date was not mentioned.

Kiev currently has five Patriot systems. Another was promised by Romania. Kiev hopes for further commitments at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. Up to six Patriot systems from Israel are also being discussed.

President Zelenskyy originally named at least seven such systems for reliable protection of cities like Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Odessa. He regularly urges Ukraine's allies for further support in air defense.

Russia is overwhelming its neighbor in its ongoing conflict that has been going on for more than two years with air strikes. There are severe damages to the energy infrastructure, as well as frequent casualties and fatalities.

Expected Arrival of F-16 Fighter Jets

The Ukraine is also expecting the imminent arrival of F-16 fighter jets from Dutch stocks. An exact date is not known, nor are the possible air bases of these aircraft. Russia had already threatened to attack airfields outside Ukraine if these jets were stationed there.

"We have also discussed all the technical conditions required for these F-16s to fly here, and important steps in this direction are being taken," Defense Minister Brekelmans was quoted as saying by Dutch media. However, he did not want to mention a specific date for the delivery of the fighter jets. "The Ukraine also doesn't. We don't want to make Putin any smarter than he already is," Brekelmans said. "But they will be delivered soon."

New Weapons Package from London

The new British Defense Minister John Healey told Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries were on the way. The weapons package presented in Odessa includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile launchers. Zelenskyy thanked Healey for the strong support of Great Britain.

Indian Prime Minister Modi meets Putin in Moscow for the first time since the war began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the beginning of the war on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Kremlin's announcement, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine are also expected to take place. Western observers will find it interesting, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in advance, considering that Modi refused to attend the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland in June.

Moreover, India is increasingly intensifying trade with the resource giant. Moscow's media reported in the past few days that this visit by Modi after his re-election is a special sign of respect for India's relations with Russia. Russia is an important energy supplier for India.

