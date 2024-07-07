SEK finds burnt body in Altdorf near Nuremberg

In the town of Altdorf in Mittelfranken, a house is on fire. When the fire department arrives for firefighting duties, they encounter an armed man. The police are called in with special units to apprehend him. In a garden house on the property, the officers discover a charred body.

In Franken, the police have been searching for hours for an armed man and have found a charred body. It was discovered in a garden house on the property in Altdorf, as reported by the Mittelfranken Police Presidium on the X platform. A firearm was found nearby.

It is believed that this body is that of the suspect: "We can assume that it is the person who earlier threatened the forces of the fire department," said a police spokeswoman. The nearby Autobahn 3 was lifted, according to the police.

SEK shoots locks

In the southern part of the Mittelfranken commune, a fire alarm was triggered in the afternoon. A house was on fire, and a nearby forest was also burning. When the fire department arrived to put out the fire, a firefighter was threatened by a man with a firearm, according to the police.

The police responded with a large contingent, including special units. The area was also cordoned off, as well as the Autobahn, and neighbors heard gunshots: According to the police, these were SEK officers shooting locks during a search of the area.

According to the police spokeswoman, the "completely charred body" was found during the search of a garden house, where an 88-year-old man and his 82-year-old wife lived. It is currently unclear whether the 88-year-old was the man who threatened the fire department or if it was another man. "We don't know where the woman is," said the police spokeswoman.

No firefighting yet

Previously, it was unclear for hours where the armed man could be hiding. The police, in the course of the search, also cordoned off a nearby wooded area and tried to locate the man using a helicopter and drones from the air. It is still unclear whether the fire in the building can be completely extinguished or if it should first be examined by the forensic team. "The full entry into the fire scene will still take several hours," said the police spokeswoman.

Altdorf is a small town southeast of Nuremberg with approximately 17,000 inhabitants. Due to the simultaneous SEK operation, the city festival was taking place in the old town, so the police sent additional officers to answer questions from festivalgoers and residents.

