SEK chases armed man near Nuremberg

In the town of Altdorf in Middle Franconia, a residential house is on fire. When the fire department arrives for firefighting duties, they encounter an armed man. The police are deploying special units to apprehend him.

The police in Franconia are searching for an armed man with a special operations command in Altdorf, near Nuremberg. Firefighters have reported being threatened by an armed man with a firearm at several fires in Altdorf, according to the Police Mittelfranken on the X platform. "A house is currently fully engulfed in flames. The surrounding forest is also affected by the fire," the police further stated.

Shortly afterwards, the police reported that the affected forest area in Altdorf had been surrounded by their teams. "Colleagues from the SEK special unit are also on site," it was announced. The population was advised to avoid the area. The police warned: "The suspect is armed!" Further details were initially not provided.

The portal nordbayern.de reports that the armed man fled in the direction of the forest. He is said to have previously threatened a firefighter who wanted to rescue a person from the burning house. According to "Bild" newspaper, neighbors also reported hearing shots.

The incident has also affected the A3 autobahn, which was reportedly closed. "The crime scene is located between the autobahn and the southern part of Altdorf," the police said. A helicopter and a drone from the fire department are in use.

Altdorf is a small town southeast of Nuremberg with approximately 17,000 inhabitants. The first fire alarm was triggered in the Middle Franconian commune.

