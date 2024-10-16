Seismic Activity in Eastern Turkey's Territory

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale strikes eastern Turkey, causing widespread panic and causing injuries to over 40 individuals. The area around Malatya, which had been devastated by a massive earthquake in February 2023, was once again affected. Over 40,000 people in Malatya are still living in temporary shelters, such as shipping containers, and thousands of buildings were destroyed in the twin earthquakes.

Many structures in the affected region collapsed as a result of the earthquake, with no reported fatalities, according to the Turkish disaster management agency Afad. 43 individuals are currently receiving medical attention, while Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 4 more people were injured in Malatya due to panicking and falling from windows or stairs. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the town of Kale, Malatya. The tremors were also felt in the neighboring provinces of Elazig and Diyarbakir.

In Elazig, four individuals were reportedly rescued from a damaged building by disaster management agency Afad. Several buildings partially collapsed in Malatya, Sanliurfa, and Elazig, as per Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya's statement on the X online service. A damaged building in Elazig resulted in four more injuries, as reported by the provincial governor Seddar Yavuz to the Turkish television channel NTV.

The earthquake was felt in major cities such as Diyarbakir, which is 140 kilometers from the epicenter. Schools were closed in several locations as a precaution.

Malatya Suffers Again

Malatya was also impacted by the devastating earthquake on February 6, 2023, which resulted in over 53,000 deaths in Turkey and nearly 6,000 more in neighboring Syria. Over 1,000 of the total deaths occurred in Malatya. According to Atmaf, around 120,000 people are still residing in containers in the province, with thousands of buildings also destroyed in the twin earthquakes.

Afad reported that approximately 38,900 buildings were completely destroyed, while around 200,000 were so severely damaged that they had to be demolished. The province of Hatay, and particularly its capital Antakya, was the most affected.

Construction Company Owner Sentenced to Over 865 Years in Prison

Over 260 individuals were arrested in Turkey after the earthquake for their involvement in building collapses. Some suspects attempted to flee. Trials against accused construction companies began in early 2023. A construction company owner was sentenced to over 865 years in prison at the end of September due to construction defects in a building in Adana, which collapsed on February 6, 2023, killing 96 people.

Construction experts testified during the trial about significant defects in the supporting columns and concrete mixtures used in the construction. The businessman denied the allegations, arguing that the construction had been approved by the authorities.

The European Union expressed concern over the significant number of buildings collapsed and the ongoing housing crisis in Malatya, urging for improved construction standards and safety measures. The Turkish government sought international aid and support from the European Union to help rebuild the affected areas and provide temporary housing solutions.

