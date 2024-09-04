Seeking extended periods of time away from work?

Some might still have a hint of sunburn on their faces - but for many, their annual leave allowances for this year have already been utilized. However, planning for 2025 can provide a sense of relief. By merging bank holidays with their own leave days, workers can maximize their time off. Let me explain how:

German employees are entitled to at least 24 days off a year with a six-day workweek, or 20 days with a five-day workweek. Even with the average German worker having 28.8 days available, they will eventually run out.

But don't despair, as there's comfort to be found: By integrating national holidays with their own leave days, employees can take extended breaks. The same rules apply to bridge days as to other leave days, such as organizing ahead to avoid conflicts with employers or colleagues. Employers must respect their employees' wishes and cannot dictate when they take their leave.

However, the number of public holidays varies by state.

Here are the bridge days for 2025:

January 1st

New Year's Day is scheduled for a Wednesday this year. Taking leave around this date will result in nine consecutive free days. For workers in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, or Saxony-Anhalt,there will be six days off due to the Epiphany on January 6th, which falls on a Monday. Duration: January 1st (Wednesday) to January 5th or 6th (Sunday/Monday).

March 8th

Traditionally, Berliners can look forward to this day. International Women's Day is celebrated here on March 8th, but unfortunately, it falls on a Saturday in 2025.

April 12th to April 27th

Easter is always a treat. Taking eight days off will result in 16 consecutive free days. Duration: April 12th (Friday) to April 27th (Sunday), including Good Friday on April 18th and Easter Monday on April 21st.

May 1st

A long weekend is coming. Labor Day falls on a Thursday. Taking one day off will result in four consecutive days off. Duration: May 1st (Thursday) to May 4th (Sunday).

May 29th

Ascension Day is always on a Thursday. Taking leave around this date will result in four consecutive days off. Duration: May 29th (Thursday) to June 1st (Sunday).

June 9th

Taking four days off around Pentecost (Monday, June 9th) will result in nine consecutive days off. Duration: June 7th (Saturday) to June 15th (Sunday).

June 19th

Workers in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, or the Saarland can take advantage of Corpus Christi. The holiday falls on June 19th (Thursday). Taking one day off will result in four consecutive days off. Duration: June 19th (Thursday) to June 22nd (Sunday).

August 15th

Again, Bavarians and Saarlouis residents can celebrate. The holiday of Maria Himmelfahrt falls on August 15th (Friday). Taking one day off will result in four consecutive days off. Duration: August 14th (Thursday) to August 18th (Sunday).

September 20th

Recent Days

The people of Thuringia have had little to smile about lately. Now, World Children's Day, which the federal state has only celebrated as a holiday since 2019, falls on a Saturday.

October 31st

In Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein, and Thuringia, Reformation Day on Friday, October 31st, is a holiday. Those who take four days off around this date will have nine consecutive days off. Duration: October 25th (Saturday) to November 2nd (Sunday).

November 1st

Usually, most people in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland can celebrate. However, they must be brave this year as All Saints' Day falls on a Saturday.

November 19th

Celebrating in Saxony, as the Day of Repentance and Prayer on Wednesday, November 19th, is a holiday, is the only exception. Taking two days off results in five consecutive days off. Duration: November 19th (Wednesday) to November 23rd (Sunday).

December 25th/26th

Those who give themselves four days off around Christmas can enjoy a total of nine days off at the end of the year. Duration: December 20th (Saturday) to December 28th, 2025 (Sunday).

Despite the average German worker having ample leave days, they may still run out, especially during certain periods with multiple public holidays. To maximize their time off, employees can utilize bridge days, such as taking leave around New Year's Day or Christmas, which can result in multiple consecutive free days. [Wages] during this extended break could provide additional financial relaxation for many workers.

Read also: