Security vulnerability discovered in the autopilot system of US electric car manufacturer Tesla

Three researchers from the Technical University of Berlin have discovered a security vulnerability in the autopilot system of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla, according to a report in Der Spiegel. As the magazine reported on Wednesday, citing information from the IT security researchers, they succeeded in hacking the system and gaining access to the circuit board, which is actually protected. This enabled them to read out parts of the system and reconstruct how the autopilot works.

"We were very surprised at how easily we were able to access Tesla company secrets," said researcher Christian Werling, who discovered the vulnerability together with Niclas Kühnapfel and Hans-Niklas Jacob, to Der Spiegel. They assume that all vehicles are affected by the vulnerability and also informed Tesla about it. Competitors could use the information obtained to replicate a significant part of an autopilot system.

However, the attack is not practicable outside the laboratory, so manipulating the Autopilot of other people's parked Tesla vehicles is hardly conceivable, the magazine continued. Tesla did not respond to Spiegel's inquiry about the security vulnerability.

Source: www.ntv.de