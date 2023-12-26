Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssuhlchristmas partythuringiacriminalitypolice

Security staff attacked in Suhl

A security employee has been attacked and injured at a Christmas party in Suhl. According to the police, a man punched the security guard in the head on Tuesday night. The employee fell backwards onto the stone floor. He then had to be treated in hospital. The police asked for witnesses to the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Security staff attacked in Suhl

A security employee has been attacked and injured at a Christmas party in Suhl. According to the police, a man punched the security guard in the head on Tuesday night. The employee fell backwards onto the stone floor. He then had to be treated in hospital. The police asked for witnesses to the attack.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
Several streets and adjacent fields in Heringen-Windehausen are under water. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flooded Windehausen must not be entered

A ban on entering the flooded and largely evacuated town of Windehausen in northern Thuringia was imposed on Tuesday. This is intended to keep the limited access for the rescue services free and disaster tourists away, said Matthias Marquardt, mayor of the town of Heringen, to which Windehausen...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public