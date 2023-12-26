Crime - Security staff attacked in Suhl
A security employee has been attacked and injured at a Christmas party in Suhl. According to the police, a man punched the security guard in the head on Tuesday night. The employee fell backwards onto the stone floor. He then had to be treated in hospital. The police asked for witnesses to the attack.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de