Security officials issue an alert to the barracks following suspected subversion activities.

The potable water at the Bundeswehr facility in Cologne-Wahn has been restored. Additionally, it appears improbable that the barracks experienced sabotage.

The Cologne-Wahn barracks experienced a lockdown due to abnormal water readings.

Following whispers of sabotage at multiple German Military Forces (Bundeswehr) facilities, another all-clear has been given. Examinations of water samples taken from the barracks in Cologne-Wahn revealed "no violations of the water quality standards set by German drinking water laws," the local command revealed on Friday. "The water is now safe to use once more."

On a Wednesday morning, irregular readings were spotted during routine water tests at the Cologne facility, and a breach was discovered in the fencing encompassing the barracks' personal water supply.

The water supply was subsequently shut off, and the barracks were closed. Preliminary testing hinted at irregularities in the water, yet failed to draw conclusions concerning the nature or extent of the contamination.

Upon completing a thorough search and finding no suspects, the barracks' entrance was reopened a few hours later. No reported cases of illness related to potential water contamination were mentioned. After two days, the all-clear was proclaimed based on the water tests.

Similar occurrences had taken place at two other military bases in North Rhine-Westphalia - the NATO support base in Geilenkirchen and the Bleiberg barracks in Mechernich. Nevertheless, attempted sabotage was not substantiated.

In light of the incident, the military personnel stationed in Cologne were advised to stay hydrated with bottled water until further notice. The Cologne facility, known for its historical significance and proximity to the famous Cologne Cathedral, was briefly under scrutiny due to the water contamination scare.

