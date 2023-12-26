Crime - Security forces attacked in accommodation for refugees

Apparently because they were not allowed to smoke, three teenagers are said to have spat on and hit two security guards at a refugee shelter in Berlin-Alt-Hohenschönhausen. The two security guards suffered injuries as a result of the attack on Christmas Eve in Freienwalder Straße, but did not require medical treatment, police said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the security guards asked the young people, aged 15 and 17, to stop smoking in the accommodation. An attack ensued, whereupon the police were called.

According to the information provided, a 17-year-old boy acted aggressively towards the police officers. He was handcuffed. A 15-year-old is also said to have hit the police officers and tried to bite them. The police officers were not injured. The identities of the three young people were established and they were subsequently released. The police are investigating the circumstances.



Source: www.stern.de