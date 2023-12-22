Podcast "Ukraine - the situation" - Security expert Mölling calls for better protection for Ukrainian soldiers

Security expert Christian Mölling said on Friday in the stern podcast "Ukraine - the situation" that the Ukrainians had no choice at the moment but to allow Russia to force the nature of the conflict on them. They would have to face an opponent with too little ammunition and inadequate weaponry, who is waging a "man-devouring war" with the utmost ruthlessness. It was therefore necessary to supply weapons that would enable the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line to wage war at a distance.

The Research Director of the German Council on Foreign Relations criticized the fact that "we are currently refusing the weapons that would make more democratic warfare possible - i.e. with more stand-off weapons, with more protection for the individual". Specifically, he mentioned aircraft and long-range missiles that could be used behind the front line to weaken Russia's ability to supply its troops. Mölling said: "There are possibilities, but we are not using them. And because we are not using them, Ukraine has no other choice."

Ukraine needs new soldiers

Mölling showed understanding for the efforts of the Ukrainian military leadership to recruit up to 500,000 new soldiers. Recruitment on this scale would also send a signal to Moscow about Ukraine 's ability to withstand the war.

"What other option does Ukraine have?" he asked. "The alternative is that Ukraine will eventually no longer be able to fight due to a lack of soldiers."

Mölling warned against underestimating the will of the Ukrainians to continue the war. After all, they are very aware of the consequences of surrender: "If we lay down our arms, we know that torture and death will come upon us." No one could take the decision about which losses they wanted to tolerate and which not from the Ukrainians.

He expressed confidence that the country would be able to continue the war despite the obvious tensions between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Commander-in-Chief Valery Salushnyi. However, Mölling warned that Russia could exploit tensions within the leadership in Kiev. "As soon as there is instability or weakness, Russia will seize the opportunity and drive a wedge into it," he said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de