Security authorities: Indications of planned attack on Cologne Cathedral

According to dpa information, security authorities have received indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral. A church in Vienna was also a possible target, it was reported on Saturday. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.

