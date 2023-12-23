Security authorities: Indications of planned attack on Cologne Cathedral
According to dpa information,security authorities have received indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral. A church in Vienna was also a possible target, it was reported on Saturday. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.
Source: www.stern.de