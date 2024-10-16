Securing victory in Pennsylvania guarantees our overall triumph.

The United States election is heating up, with attention focused on a few pivotal states. Pennsylvania could potentially tip the balance on November 5th. Surveys indicate Trump has a slim lead over Harris, a fact not unexpected by his supporters in Scranton and Reading.

Donald is feeling the pressure. Janine fumbles with a button and spins the former President around. A grin spreads across his face, alongside her vest where her fist is raised triumphantly. They're standing amidst hundreds of people at the start of October, waiting in line outside a sports hall in Scranton, Joe Biden's old hometown. In a few hours, Trump will take the stage.

Janine digs out some dollar bills from her wallet and hands them to a man pushing a pretzel cart through the sea of MAGA hats. "What's going on with the money in Washington?", she mumbles, chewing. Many might believe Biden cares about his old home and the people in it. He pledged a train line from Scranton to New York, but instead, his pockets grew fatter. "The inflation, the high unemployment - they're flourishing, while we fight to make ends meet.", Janine comments.

Scranton is located in the northeastern part of Pennsylvania, in the heart of the so-called Rust Belt. The city became prosperous with coal, steel, and hard work but was devastated by the decline of heavy industry, with coal mines closing and jobs disappearing. In 2012, unemployment in Scranton was at 9.2 percent, the highest in the state.

With the industrial crisis, the political leanings shifted. Once considered a "blue state," Pennsylvania was a Democrat stronghold. However, in 2016, Donald Trump snatched the state by a slim 1.2 percentage points. Today, metropolitan areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh remain Democratic strongholds. In Scranton, both blue and red flags fly proudly on residents' lawns.

"If we win Pennsylvania, we win it all," Trump often remarks at his campaigns. He may be right. Pennsylvania is the most crucial of the competitive battleground states. "It's going to be tight," Janine says. Her brother voted for the Democrats in the most recent election, and since then, the two barely communicate. "He's the black sheep of the family," she chuckles.

Race for 270 votes

Two hours away, "Eye of the Tiger" blasts from the speakers. The crowd in the arena roars, Trump banners wave like flags, and fries and schnitzels are in abundance. Over and over, the crowd chants "fight, fight, fight" - but the main event hasn't even started. Trump is still in Scranton, planning to appear in Reading at 7 p.m., his second appearance of the day.

Candidates hoping to win on November 5th must secure at least 270 of the total 538 votes. Pennsylvania boasts 19 electoral votes, more than any other battleground state. If Trump wins Pennsylvania, along with the states that consistently lean Republican, he'll surpass Kamala Harris's score.

The Democrat needs the electoral votes from three of the battleground states - Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania - to emerge victorious. If she doesn't take Pennsylvania, she'll need to persuade voters in two other battleground states. According to poll averages, Trump leads Harris in the battleground states with three weeks until the election. However, this doesn't signify the race is conclusively over.

Ellyson sees it differently. She's in the ladies' restroom of the arena, fussing with her bangs and gazing into the mirror. "I can't believe I'm here today," she mutters, smoothing her "Women for Trump" t-shirt. The 53-year-old is attending her first-ever rally. "This time, they won't steal the election," she says. She's addressing the Democrats, including Kamala Harris, whom she regards with little respect: "She needs to pay people to simply attend her events." Ellyson firmly believes Trump leads Harris in every state. Excitedly, she discusses the large crowd present. "It just emphasizes the media's lies," she muses on her way back to the hall.

Later, Trump will also spew vitriol about the "Fake Media," aim her finger at the camera crews gathering at the back of the hall, goading his audience into cheering. He'll denounce Kamala Harris for being "worse than Biden," illegal immigrants, murderers, psychopaths that "infiltrate our cities" - even Reading. Under Trump, the future will look much brighter: he'll lower inflation, end the Ukrainian conflict, deport illegal immigrants en masse - and eradicate tampons from men's restrooms. "I wait for hard times, then I'll get everything I want," Trump once claimed. For the people in the arena, times must be tough enough.

Janine refuses to contribute to the pretzel vendor, muttering, "I'm not going to hand over my money to politicians who don't care about Scranton." Despite the economic struggles in the city, she believes Biden has prioritized his own wealth over the needs of the community.

As the crowd roars in the arena, Ellyson raises her "Women for Trump" sign, shouting, "I'm not going to be silenced by the fake news anymore! I believe in Trump, and I know he's going to deliver the future we deserve." For her, attending the rally is a stand against the media and those who question Trump's leadership.

Read also: