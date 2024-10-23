Skip to content
Secretly securing the success of 'John Wick', Eva Longoria played a pivotal role in subtlety.

Some saviors don't don capes. Occasionally, they pen substantial financial contributions.

That's exactly what Eva Longoria did for the "John Wick" movie, as mentioned in a report by Business Insider.

To celebrate the movie's 10th anniversary, co-director Chad Stahelski spoke with the publication and revealed their financial struggles. They were just a week away from filming when they lost around $6 million due to gap financing. They were financing independently, attempting to secure the bond, but one of the investors fell short of raising the necessary funds in time.

Stahelski's co-director, David Leitch, and the film's star, Keanu Reeves, had handily invested their own money. One of the film's producers, Basil Iwanyk, had maxed out three credit cards in an effort to make the revenge-action movie a reality.

It seemed like the project was about to fall through, but then talent agency CAA stepped in. They proposed an investment opportunity to their clients, and Eva Longoria proved to be a hero.

"She came to our rescue, providing the gap financing just hours before we were about to shut down the movie and leave," Stahelski shared.

He went on to mention that Iwanyk kept Longoria's involvement a secret until after the film became a smash hit in 2014, leading to three successful sequels.

Longoria, who first gained fame on "Desperate Housewives," has since built a successful career in producing, including the series "Devious Maids" on Lifetime and the reality dating show "Ready for Love."

