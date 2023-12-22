Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewsprince harrychristmascaliforniaprince archiemeghan markleduchess meghanfamily vacationchildrencaribbeanprincess lilibetcosta ricaprince harry and duchess meghan

Secret family vacation in the Caribbean

Soaking up the sun before Christmas: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet have spent the last few days in the Caribbean.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's family treated themselves to some time out in Costa Rica..aussiedlerbote.de
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's family treated themselves to some time out in Costa Rica..aussiedlerbote.de

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - Secret family vacation in the Caribbean

Many people long for a more tropical location around Christmas. This is apparently the case for Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (42), who, together with their son Prince Archie (4) and daughter Princess Lilibet (2), have swapped their adopted home in California for a short and secret family vacation in the Caribbean. The portal "CRhoy" published pictures and videos of the family in Costa Rica. According to the report, the four had spent around a week there in a rented house.

The Directorate General for Immigration and Foreigners has now also confirmed corresponding reports upon request. According to the report, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet entered the country on December 14, 2023 and left again on December 20, 2023. The family will return to their estate in Montecito for Christmas to spend the holidays there.

Archie doesn't get an expensive camera for Christmas

In a Q&A session for the streaming service Netflix, Duchess Meghan recently revealed what will definitely not be under the Christmas tree for her son Archie. The little amateur photographer wants an expensive Leica camera, but not with Meghan: "I said, 'You're not getting a Leica. Not even for Christmas'." Could he have managed to change his mom's mind in the meantime?

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public