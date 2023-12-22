Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - Secret family vacation in the Caribbean

Many people long for a more tropical location around Christmas. This is apparently the case for Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (42), who, together with their son Prince Archie (4) and daughter Princess Lilibet (2), have swapped their adopted home in California for a short and secret family vacation in the Caribbean. The portal "CRhoy" published pictures and videos of the family in Costa Rica. According to the report, the four had spent around a week there in a rented house.

The Directorate General for Immigration and Foreigners has now also confirmed corresponding reports upon request. According to the report, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet entered the country on December 14, 2023 and left again on December 20, 2023. The family will return to their estate in Montecito for Christmas to spend the holidays there.

Archie doesn't get an expensive camera for Christmas

In a Q&A session for the streaming service Netflix, Duchess Meghan recently revealed what will definitely not be under the Christmas tree for her son Archie. The little amateur photographer wants an expensive Leica camera, but not with Meghan: "I said, 'You're not getting a Leica. Not even for Christmas'." Could he have managed to change his mom's mind in the meantime?

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de