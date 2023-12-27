Düsseldorf - Second woman dies after major fire before Christmas Eve

Following the major fire in Düsseldorf, a second woman has succumbed to her injuries. A 77-year-old woman and now a 58-year-old woman have also died as a result of the fire, a police spokesman said on Wednesday in response to an inquiry. Both died in hospitals. The "Rheinische Post" had previously reported on the second fatality.

The devastating fire broke out one day before Christmas Eve in the Oberbilk district. Initially, a garbage can had burned in a passageway leading to a backyard. The fire then spread to an apartment building and, despite the efforts of 200 firefighters and rescue workers, spread to the top floor.

A caller had reported the fire in the garbage can by emergency call. Because the firefighter at the control center could hear the fire crackling, he immediately sent more firefighters to the scene than is usual for a garbage can fire.

30 residents had to be rescued from the flames. People had been waiting at the windows for help and were rescued partly via turntable ladders and partly via the stairwell. A homicide squad is now investigating the case. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that a fire report will clarify what started the fire.

The incident was filmed. Fire experts were surprised at the intensity of the flames that were shooting out of the bin. The fire then spread to the roof truss of the house and to an adjacent building.

According to the fire department, both houses are uninhabitable after the fire. The city of Düsseldorf provided emergency accommodation. The fire department was able to protect a nearby retirement home from the flames.

Source: www.stern.de