Fresh instalments featuring 'Doc Caro' - Second series introduction and modified dialogue structure

Dr. Carola Holzner, famously known as Doc Caro, is making a comeback with a fresh season of her docu-series "Doc Caro - Every Life Matters" and a brand-new talk show format titled "Doc Caro - The Hospital Suite". According to RTL Group's announcement on September 3, viewers can delve back into the captivating daily life of Germany's renowned emergency physician (airing Wednesdays, starting from 20:15, on VOX) from October 2. The first episode will be available for streaming on RTL+ from September 18, with subsequent episodes becoming available a week prior to their TV debut.

Emotional Struggles

The new season comprises eight episodes filled with heart-wrenching and extreme emergencies. One such episode will highlight a rescue operation in Schwerin, wherein a driver, disregarding the 30 km/h speed limit, raced at 140 km/h and collided with a smaller vehicle. Tragically, the driver of the smaller car succumbed to their injuries at the scene despite resuscitation efforts. This incident has left an indelible mark on Dr. Carola Holzner, as she expressed in a press release: "This season's filming was a period of intense challenges for me – not just medically, but especially emotionally. I witnessed people in extraordinary situations, shared their feelings, and at times, it pushed me beyond my limits." Following the October 2 broadcast of the second season's premiere, there will be an additional premiere: In the new format "Doc Caro - The Hospital Suite", viewers can pose their queries related to heart and circulatory diseases to Doc Caro from 22:15. Viewers can submit their questions ahead of time via Instagram or email, as announced by the group.

TV Career Elevated During the COVID-19 Crisis

Dr. Carola Holzner, an expert in anesthesiology with a focus on emergency and intensive care medicine, gained popularity through her YouTube and Instagram channels, where she shares her medical insights. During the COVID-19 crisis, she became a frequent guest on various talk shows. In 2022, her series "Doc Caro - Mission Heart" aired on Sat.1, but unfortunately, it was discontinued after just one season. In January 2023, RTL Group announced that the TV doctor had found a "new, exclusive home" at VOX.

