- Second medal missed: Märtens swims to fifth place

No second medal tale for Lukas Martens, prelim exit for Florian Wellbrock: Germany's top swimmers had to cope with disappointments at the Olympic Games in Paris. Olympic champion Martens missed his hoped-for second medal despite a long lead. The 22-year-old, who won gold over 400 meters, finished tied for fifth over 200 meters freestyle in 1:45.46 minutes. David Popovici of Romania won the gold.

Martens was not the gold favorite but entered the race as a strong medal contender. He couldn't match the exceptional performance of his triumph on his signature distance from Saturday. He missed bronze and American Luke Hobson by 67 hundredths of a second. Matthew Richards of Britain won silver, while Hobson took bronze.

Martens, who was second on the world's annual best list over 200 meters, had traveled to Paris. After his semi-final, where he finished fourth in 1:45.36 minutes, he was optimistic. "I think I got everything very well on the board, maybe saved a few tenths," he said. Everything was possible for the final. However, his hopes were not fulfilled. He was still leading at the last turn.

Wellbrock with disappointing start

While Martens kicked off the pool events with his stellar performance in the La Défense Arena, Wellbrock has yet to do so at these Olympic Games. Martens' teammate from Magdeburg failed to qualify for the final over 800 meters freestyle, swimming the 12th fastest time in 7:47.91 minutes.

Wellbrock has had problems with this distance before, including at the World Championships in February. He is stronger over 1500 meters and in open water. Wellbrock didn't show any frustration, staying cool in the interview zone.

"It doesn't bother me now. We know the game with the 800 meters," said the open water Olympic champion. "I wasn't even qualified theoretically. Through a lucky coincidence, I got the distance and could use it as a start. I think it was also important for my two top distances coming up." Wellbrock only started because Oliver Klemet gave up his spot. "Look ahead. Two races are still coming," said Wellbrock.

Unlike the native Bremen resident, the second German starter was "mega satisfied". Sven Schwarz qualified for the final on Tuesday with a time of 7:43.67 minutes, finishing sixth. Then, Martens will also be in action as part of the 4x200 meters freestyle relay.

