Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Sebastian Stan, renowned from 'The Apprentice', unveils his reliance for portraying a youthful Donald Trump: "Gut feeling is all-important."

In his acting career so far, Sebastian Stan has taken on various character roles with notable flair. However, his most flamboyant portrayal yet is set to be showcased this weekend, as he showcases a youthful and ambitious Donald Trump in the highly anticipated film "The Apprentice."

 and  Viktoriya Miller
2 min read
"Acting Celebrity Sebastian Stan Portrays President Trump in 'The Apprentice'" or "Sebastian Stan...
"Acting Celebrity Sebastian Stan Portrays President Trump in 'The Apprentice'" or "Sebastian Stan Represents Donald Trump Character in 'The Apprentice'"

Sebastian Stan, renowned from 'The Apprentice', unveils his reliance for portraying a youthful Donald Trump: "Gut feeling is all-important."

The film, featuring Jeremy Strong, an acclaimed actor from "Succession," as Trump's ex-attorney and confidant Roy Cohn, along with Maria Bakalova, a nominee for an Oscar from "Borat 2," portraying Ivana Trump, required Stan to delve into Trump's early years to perfect his portrayal.

Stan, in a recent conversation with CNN, expressed, "I believe instinct and collaboration are everything. You need to immerse yourself in what serves the story and character without prejudice or consideration of the good, bad, and ugly."

For Stan, the turbulence surrounding the former president and the upcoming Republican candidate was something he had to isolate himself from.

"You must disconnect from fear and the clamor that envelops us at the moment," he shared about his approach to his performance.

Previous depictions of Cohn include last year's Emmy-nominated "Fellow Travelers," where Will Brill portrayed him, and 2003's award-winning HBO miniseries "Angels in America," which featured Al Pacino in the role.

Strong mentioned that his portrayal of Cohn was influenced by "osmosis" after an endless study of the late attorney.

"You become engrossed until it consumes you, and then it manifests itself naturally," Strong told CNN, adding that he watched numerous video clips of Cohn. "His gaze, his conduct, those reptilian eyes, and the turmoil, self-denial, hatred, and venom within him."

"It's not like I'll put on this appearance and that," he added. "It's a holistic approach. Your duty is to comprehensively understand these people, inside and out, multi-dimensionally, and then it plays out on set without thought."

Predictably, the film "The Apprentice" has been met with controversy. CNN reported in May, around the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, that Trump's team was contemplating a lawsuit over the film's release and distribution.

"This is nothing but fictitious garbage that sensationalizes lies that have been debunked for a long time," Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement to CNN at the time.

In an interview with CNN, the film's director Abbasi questioned whether US audiences would ever have the chance to see it. Remarkably, the distribution challenges weren't the most significant hurdles Abbasi faced while making "The Apprentice."

"I would say that for me, some of the most challenging ones were figuring out how to structure this narrative," he continued, adding that it was a vast tapestry with "many characters, each of whom feels important."

Abbasi's solution was to focus on the central relationship between the characters played by Stan and Strong.

"We want to zero in on this specific relationship, the transformational relationship between them and witness his transformation through it and become the person we know today," he said. "Therefore, that became the central thread of the story, and we organized everything around it, which was very helpful."

"The Apprentice" is now showing in theaters.

Stan mentioned that to fully embody his character, he needed to isolate himself from the controversies surrounding Trump, stating, "You must disconnect from fear and the clamor that envelops us at the moment." Furthermore, the film's director Abbasi highlighted the importance of focusing on the central relationship between Stan and Strong's characters, emphasizing, "We want to zero in on this specific relationship, the transformational relationship between them."

Read also:

Comments

Related

Cora Schumacher attended an event in September.
Society

Cora Schumacher is temporarily halting her Instagram break.

Cora Schumacher is temporarily halting her Instagram break. Cora Schumacher, who had taken a break from social media a week prior, returned with an enigmatic statement. She shared on Instagram that seeking professional help to cope with emotional distress, such as dealing with painful experiences, is just as crucial as

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
At a 2017 gathering, Lisa Marie Presley, renowned figure, and her child Riley Keough participated.
Society

At fourteen years old, Lisa Marie Presley was enticed to the park.

At fourteen years old, Lisa Marie Presley was enticed to the park. Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically passed away recently, had a distressing lesson to learn in her adolescence, as per her daughter's account. Her "first serious boyfriend" manipulated her for his personal gain, leading to

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

In certain circumstances, individuals might be relocated to an emergency refuge.
Panorama

Aerial-delivered explosive device immobilizes Hamburg's impoverished districts

Aerial-delivered explosive device immobilizes Hamburg's impoverished districts The Schanzenviertel, Hamburg's bustling nightlife district, became the center of attention on a Saturday night as a 500-pound WW2 bomb was unearthed during construction works. Consequently, the fire department sprang into action, creating an exclusion zone of 300 meters

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public