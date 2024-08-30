Municipal Broadcasting Giant XXL - Sebastian Pufpaff is aiming to establish a global record.

Sebastian Puffpad (47) has taken on a substantial challenge: In the extra-large version of the renowned show "TV total," the host intends to break several world records. The broadcasting network ProSieben will air the show, which was filmed two days prior at the Lanxess Arena, on Saturday, August 31, at 20:15.

As of yet, the channel has not disclosed the specific records to be broken. "It can be disclosed that for one world record, a 30-meter-long pole will be the focal point. And for another, it will get extraordinarily loud, excessively loud," is all the information provided. The accompanying image shows Puffpad in a suit dangling from an iron bar set up on his stage.

Star-Studded "TV total XXL"

According to Puffpad, "TV total XXL" is "the biggest 'TV total' bash ever." Several prominent guests are expected to attend the show: Alongside the "TV total" show band Heavytones, fans can anticipate rapper Bausa (35), Schlager legend Roland Kaiser (72), and metalcore band Electric Callboy.

Sebastian Puffpad has been associated with "TV total" since 2021. This Saturday's show marks the first XXL special. From 1999 until the end of his television career in 2015, Stefan Raab (57) hosted the comedy show.

