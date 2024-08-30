- Sebastian has recently welcomed his fifth child into the world.

Mystery writer Sebastian Fitzek (52) penned down chapter five on parenthood recently. His spouse Linda delivered a son in Berlin, which he shared on Instagram. "Since the very instant, it feels like you've been a part of our lives. Welcome to Earth: Moritz Fitzek."

He uploaded a snap of the newborn resting on his mother's lap. "Preparing for your arrival are the proudest parents, the joyous siblings, a universe of marvels, and a bookshelf that waits patiently for 16 years."

This pair now shares two children, first being 3-year-old Oskar, and they sealed their bond in Croatia two years ago beforehand. Fitzek's prior marriage resulted in daughter Charlotte and sons David and Felix.

The experienced 52-year-old frequently stands atop bestseller charts with his psychological thrillers ("The Therapy", "The Homecoming"), non-fiction books ("Fish That Climb Trees"), and amusing titles ("Parents' Evening"). A fresh thriller titled "The Calendar Girl," exploring themes of adoption and bone marrow therapy, is scheduled for release in October.

