Seasonal rise in unemployment in December

"With the start of the winter break, unemployment and underemployment increased in December, as is usual in this month," said BA head Andrea Nahles about the latest figures. The authority also took stock of 2023 as a whole, adding that the weak economy had "not left the labor market unscathed". Measured against the extent of the burdens and uncertainties, however, the German labor market is holding up well.

Source: www.stern.de