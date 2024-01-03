Skip to content
Seasonal rise in unemployment in December

Unemployment in Germany rose in December for seasonal reasons. According to the Federal Employment Agency (BA) in Nuremberg on Wednesday, the number of unemployed people rose by 31,000 to 2.637 million in the last month of last year. In a year-on-year comparison, there was an increase of...

"With the start of the winter break, unemployment and underemployment increased in December, as is usual in this month," said BA head Andrea Nahles about the latest figures. The authority also took stock of 2023 as a whole, adding that the weak economy had "not left the labor market unscathed". Measured against the extent of the burdens and uncertainties, however, the German labor market is holding up well.

