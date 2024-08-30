- Seasonal reduction observed in joblessness across Saxony

In Saxony, around 1,500 individuals moved off the unemployment rolls in August, bringing the total to approximately 140,000. This represented a 0.1 percentage point reduction in the unemployment rate, which now stands at 6.5%. The Federal Employment Agency's regional office in Chemnitz reported these figures. A year prior, the rate was at 6.4%. Statistics up to August 14 were utilized for these calculations. Also, Saxony's businesses reported fewer job vacancies in August.

Klaus-Peter Hansen, head of the BA regional office, commented, "As the summer holidays come to an end, more people have secured jobs, and many youngsters have begun school or vocational training."

Furthermore, skill-building programs for workers have resumed post-holidays. Moreover, a higher number of people have reported sick, excluding them from the unemployment count. "In essence, the typical reasons propelling a decrease in unemployment in August have materialized – a month ahead of schedule due to early holidays," Hansen explained.

Plenty of Job Openings

At present, there are 34,600 job openings available via employment agencies and joint job centers, which is 2.4% fewer than in July. Most of these are permanent, full-time positions that can be taken up immediately.

In August, Saxon companies announced around 5,500 new job vacancies, representing a decrease of 10.9% compared to July. Within weeks, numerous job seekers in the state are anticipated to secure employment or training, as per Hansen. "With about 34,000 job openings and 5,700 unsatisfied apprenticeship positions, odds – despite the challenges companies face – are generally favorable," Hansen said.

Highest Unemployment in Chemnitz

In regional rankings, Saxon Switzerland-Osterzgebirge and Erzgebirge (both 5.2%), along with Zwickau (5.3%), have the lowest unemployment rates, as in July. Görlitz (8.8%) and Chemnitz (9%) continue to rank among the highest. The most significant decrease was recorded in the districts of Meißen and Leipzig.

The Employment Agency's regional office reported that over 1.64 million individuals were employed in Saxony in June, subject to social security contributions. Compared to May, there was a slight decrease of 0.2% in employment. Compared to the record low in June 2005, there are currently 302,000 more employed individuals.

