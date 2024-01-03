Labor market - Seasonal increase in unemployment in Brandenburg

The number of unemployed people in Brandenburg rose in December, as is usual at this time of year. 190,818 people were registered as unemployed in the federal state last month, as announced by the responsible regional directorate of the Federal Employment Agency on Wednesday. This was 1650 more unemployed than in November and 3712 more than in December of the previous year. The unemployment rate in Brandenburg was 6 percent in December. This was 0.2 percentage points above the November level and 0.3 points above the rate for the same month last year.

"In Brandenburg, we are observing a reluctance on the part of companies to take on staff, while at the same time the number of unemployed is rising in line with the usual seasonal trend," said Ramona Schröder, head of the Berlin-Brandenburg regional directorate. Nevertheless, there are a total of 44,400 vacancies in the region. "It is worthwhile for jobseekers to talk to our placement officers about a new job."

While the number of unemployed people in Brandenburg increased, the number of employees subject to social insurance contributions recently fell. 890,000 people were employed in October 2023, 5,000 fewer than in the same month last year. "With this decline of 0.6 percent, the region is 1.3 percentage points below the national average," it said.

