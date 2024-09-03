- Searching for Creative Submissions for the 2025 Film Festival

The organizers of the Neisse Film Festival at the tri-border area are looking for entries once more. For the three categories of the 22nd edition (May 20-25, 2025), they're accepting submissions until the end of the year from films produced or co-produced in Germany, Poland, or the Czech Republic in 2024 or 2025. The chosen films will be selected from these submissions for the competitions.

Neiße Fish Prizes

In 2025, ten Neiße Fish awards will be handed out, amounting to 25,500 euros. The winner in each category and the audience favorites will receive sculptures designed by artist Andreas Kupfer. There will also be awards for the best acting performance, best screenplay, and best production design. A special prize will be given to the film that fosters understanding and dialogue between different cultures and countries.

Massive Number of Applications

This year, they received over 900 applications, the most they've ever had. Since 2004, the Neisse Film Festival has presented contemporary feature, documentary, and short films in May, in the area between Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. What started as a simple idea to show movies in three countries has now become a cultural bridge for film enthusiasts from these neighboring countries, and it's also a significant meeting point for the national and international film industry.

The Neiße Film Festival, held in the tri-border area, is open to submissions from filmmakers in Germany, as mentioned in the descriptions of eligible entries. During the 22nd edition in 2025, the festival will present ten Neiße Fish awards to films produced or co-produced in Germany, Poland, or the Czech Republic.

Read also: