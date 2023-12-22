Investigations - Searches in the Ruhr area: suspected clan background

Several months after a kidnapping for which four suspected members of a clan are believed to be responsible, investigators have searched homes in the Ruhr region. On Friday morning, three residential properties in Gelsenkirchen and Duisburg were searched by investigators from the Essen police department for combating clan crime, the police reported. Special units were also deployed. The operation was aimed at possible accomplices to the incident at the beginning of August and the securing of evidence, a spokesman explained.

At the beginning of August, four men were remanded in custody on charges of hostage-taking and causing grievous bodily harm. The suspects, aged between 33 and 45, are believed to belong to a clan of Lebanese origin. They are said to have beaten up a 21-year-old man in Essen and dragged him into a car with serious injuries. They suspected the young man, together with an accomplice, of having stolen a five-figure sum during a burglary. The quartet allegedly tried to get the loot back using massive violence - the 21-year-old was forced to break into the home of his alleged accomplice.

During the operation on Friday, the officers had to force their way into some of the residential properties. A 39-year-old man was slightly injured. No arrests were made. The evidence seized is now to be analyzed.

Source: www.stern.de