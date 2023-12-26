Searches and arrests after attack warnings in Cologne

The police are "exhausting all legal possibilities to protect the people, the cathedral and the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations", explained CID chief Michael Esser. The police are investigating at full speed.

The Cologne police searched Cologne Cathedral with sniffer dogs on Saturday following a "danger alert". No explosives were found, but strict security measures were imposed for the cathedral, which are to remain in place until the New Year. The media reported possible Islamist plans for an attack. According to these reports, the trail leads to an offshoot of the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS). The Federal Public Prosecutor General's Office did not wish to comment further on the events when asked on Tuesday.

Source: www.stern.de