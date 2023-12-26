Skip to content
Searches and arrests after attack warnings in Cologne

Following indications of possible plans to attack Cologne Cathedral, special units have searched an apartment in Wesel and provisionally arrested five men. One of the men, a 30-year-old Tajik, was taken into custody "to avert danger", explained the police in Cologne on Tuesday. According to the...

Police officers and worshippers in front of Cologne Cathedral.aussiedlerbote.de
The police are "exhausting all legal possibilities to protect the people, the cathedral and the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations", explained CID chief Michael Esser. The police are investigating at full speed.

The Cologne police searched Cologne Cathedral with sniffer dogs on Saturday following a "danger alert". No explosives were found, but strict security measures were imposed for the cathedral, which are to remain in place until the New Year. The media reported possible Islamist plans for an attack. According to these reports, the trail leads to an offshoot of the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS). The Federal Public Prosecutor General's Office did not wish to comment further on the events when asked on Tuesday.

