Search with photo for escaped criminal

Following the escape of two criminals from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf, the police are now looking for one of the two men with a photo. The man in question is a 34-year-old who, according to police reports, injured two nurses and freed a fellow inmate during his escape in the...

Following the escape of two criminals from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf, the police are now looking for one of the two men with a photo. The man in question is a 34-year-old who, according to police reports, injured two nurses and freed a fellow inmate during his escape in the early hours of December 24th. The man, who is around 1.90 meters tall with short-cropped hair, was in the secure hospital, where mentally ill and addicted offenders are housed, because of an attempted homicide.

On Friday, thepolice and the public prosecutor's office jointly issued an urgent warning "not to approach the persons, as they are classified as dangerous" and could be carrying a knife or other dangerous object.

According to "B.Z.", the second offender is a man who was convicted of attempted manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm in 2020. The victim was his partner at the time. The 34-year-old man is also being searched for - but not yet with a public manhunt, which requires a court order.

According to a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office, different criminal chambers are responsible for the respective wanted persons. While one chamber has already decided on the case, a decision is still pending in the case of the fellow inmate of the same age.

Source: www.stern.de

