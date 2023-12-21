Court of law - Search inadmissible due to satirical action against the Bundeswehr

The search of a woman's apartment in Berlin following a poster campaign against the German Armed Forces was unreasonable, according to a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. In the so-called adbusting action, a seriousness of the act that would justify a search was not recognizable, as stated in a decision by the court on 5 December, which was announced on Thursday. Adbusting (made up of the English words ad = advertising and bust = to destroy) involves distorting advertising posters in such a way that their original meaning is altered or ridiculed.

In May 2019, the woman who lodged the complaint with the Federal Constitutional Court was observed by police officers as she and another person opened a display case at a bus stop to take down a Bundeswehr advertising poster and replace it with a similar but distorted poster. The officers interrupted the pair in their attempt and the original poster was put up again.

In June 2019, the police discovered more such falsified posters. Following an order from the local court, the woman 's home was searched. The woman lodged an appeal against this, which the district court subsequently dismissed as unfounded.

The woman then lodged a constitutional complaint with Karlsruhe. She felt that her fundamental right to the inviolability of her home had been violated. And she was proved right: the search was not proportionate, "as the severity of the intrusion is disproportionate to the purpose pursued", according to the court's reasoning. According to the court, the lack of seriousness of the offenses and the low probability of finding the hoped-for evidence and its subordinate importance for the criminal proceedings spoke against the reasonableness of the search.

Press release of the Federal Constitutional Court

Source: www.stern.de