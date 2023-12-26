Crime - Search for suspected thief: helicopter also deployed

Following a series of thefts from vehicles, a major search operation has been launched in the Eifel region, including the use of a police helicopter. The police in Bitburg announced on Tuesday that they were searching for a male suspect around the villages of Messerich, Wolsfeld, Meckel, Eßlingen and Niederstedem in the Eifel district of Birburg-Prüm. The person was presumably injured in the upper arm and thigh - it was not initially clear why. The police asked the public for information; no further details were known.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de